advertisement

media_play

Iran and the US are playing “many options”, all with “dangerous consequences”

According to Bruce Wolpe, Sky News contributor, there are “many options” between Iran and the United States, “all with dangerous ramifications” as tensions between the two powers continue to increase.

Mr. Wolpe said there was “general consensus”. Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was a “bad actor” and deserved to “do justice”, but disagreement centered on whether “it was the right thing at the time”.

advertisement

Iran threatened retaliation after a US drone attack killed one of the country’s best military.

US President Donald Trump promised to respond in kind and said 52 strategic locations would be affected if Iran escalated the conflict.

“Both sides are nearing a border where Iran is on strike – the US is ready to strike back,” said Wolpe.

advertisement