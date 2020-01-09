advertisement

DUBAI / BAGHDAD – Iran ignored US president’s call for a new nuclear pact, and its commanders threatened more attacks as both sides withdrew from intensified conflict following the US killing of an Iranian general and rocket attacks. vindictive of Tehran.

Concern The Middle East was predetermined for a wider war eased after U.S. President Donald Trump declined to order more military action Wednesday, and the Iranian foreign minister’s diplomat said the missile strikes “ended” Tehran’s response.

But each side’s next move in their protracted shadow war was uncertain, though Iranian generals resumed their usual draw of warnings for Washington.

Trump’s Democratic critics have accused him of being arrogant in dealing with Iran.

But analysts say that in an election year, he wants to avoid a drawn-out conflict. On the other hand, Iran will try to avoid direct confrontation with superior US forces, but may call for proxy militias across the region while US bites.

Iran fired rockets Wednesday at bases in Iraq, where US troops deployed in retaliation for the killing in a US drone strike by powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3rd.

The actions followed months of tensions that have steadily increased since Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have disrupted Tehran’s oil exports and blocked its economy.

Trump told the Americans in a speech Wednesday: “The fact that we have this great army and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it.”

Iranian missiles fired at Iraqi military bases had not damaged any US troops, he said. Iran “seems to be standing, which is a good thing for all interested parties,” he said.

“ECONOMIC TERRORISM”

Trump also said it was time for world powers to replace the 2015 nuclear deal with a new deal that would allow Iran to “thrive and prosper”.

But Trump, who was blamed last month, also said he would impose stricter sanctions on Iran without giving details.

US Ambassador to Iran Majid Takht Ravanchi said in response that Tehran could not believe any idea of ​​dialogue when Trump was threatening to intensify the “economic terrorism” of the sanctions, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards also issued new threats to Washington, with one senior commander warning of “tougher revenge soon” and another saying Wednesday’s missile strikes were just the beginning of a series of attacks across region.

The new head of the Quds force, which deals with foreign military operations in Iran, said he would follow the course followed by his murdered predecessor Soleimani.

“We will continue on this bright path of power,” said Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

Soleiman built a sphere of Iranian influence by passing through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, challenging regional rival Saudi Arabia as well as the United States and Israel.

Soleiman was a national hero whose funeral drew large black crowds. The West saw him as a dangerous and ruthless enemy.

Military comments contradicted Wednesday’s speeches by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who said Tehran did not want an escalation.

Despite the heated talk, analysts said Iran would not seek a conventional war with Washington even though it may return to allied forces in the area.

“I do not expect further direct attacks from Iran. We are likely to see more indirect reactions through proxies,” said Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow of the Gulf Arab Institute in Washington.

He said there could be a chance for a negotiated solution to the latest deadlock as “the Trump administration does not appear to be actively pursuing a war and Iran needs to ease sanctions.”

Trump has often criticized his predecessors for involving the United States in long and costly wars.

PATIENCE

Washington said there were indications that Tehran was telling its allies to refrain from new action against US troops.

US Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on Fox News, said: “We continue to receive word that Iran is standing, but in the direction of the president we will remain vigilant.”

In neighboring Iraq, Shiite Muslim groups opposed to the US presence there also sought to cool down emotions that have been going on for weeks.

Moqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric opposed to the US and Iranian intervention in Iraq, said the crisis was over and called on “Iraqi factions to be deliberate, patient and not to start military action.”

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant, the United States blamed for a December attack in Iraq that killed a US contractor, saying “passions must be avoided to achieve the desired results” of deploying US forces.

Washington said Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles in Wednesday’s attacks, with at least 11 striking Iraq’s al-Assad air base and a strike at a facility in Erbil.

Satellite photographs of the al-Assad base before and after the attacks showed damage, including hanging from aircraft.

The images provided limited insight into Iran’s strategy but showed a missile accuracy, one analyst said.

“The impacts have not spread to empty fields or air strikes on the south side of the base,” said Dara Massicot, policy researcher at RANDCorporation, adding that they did not appear to be purely symbolic strikes.

“Early warning, possibly attacks, missile failures and ground readiness saved lives,” Massicot said.

US sources and European governments said they believed Iran had deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in its missile attacks to prevent an escalation.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh, Parisa Hafezi and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai, Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

