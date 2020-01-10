advertisement

WASHINGTON – A US Justice Department investigation into Republican allegations of departmental misconduct and the FBI, including its handling of investigations into the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, effectively ended without tangible results, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-justice-sessions/us-prosutor-reviewing-republican-complaints-against-fbi-sessions-idUSKBN1H535L John Huber, the top Utah prosecutor’s federation to look into cases, including allegations that the FBI had not fully pursued potential corruption cases at the Clinton Foundation and during her tenure as Secretary of State, when the federal government allowed the sale of a company named Uranium One, Post reported.

The task is over, but no official announcement has been sent to the Justice Department or lawmakers, the Washington Post reported larjenpost.com/national-securance/justice-dept-winds-down-cli nton-related-inquiry-once-champion-by -trump-it-found-nothing-o f-consequence / 2020/01/09 / ca83932e-32f9-11ea-a053-dc6d944ba776_st ory.html. Current and former law enforcement officials said they had not waited for the investigation to reveal anything, according to the newspaper.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2017, Republican lawmakers opened https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-uraniumone/republicans-press-us-russia-uranium-deal-probe-desitely-no-wrongdoing-findings-idUSKBN1DG02X a Congressional investigation into the sale of Uranium One, a Canadian company that owned 20 percent of US uranium supplies, to a Russian government firm.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, had called for an investigation into the sale of Uranium One, which sought approval from the US Foreign Investment Committee (CFIUS), though five congressional investigations had found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Trump, Republican lawmakers and right-wing media have accused Clinton of directing the sale’s endorsement in exchange for donations to her family’s Clinton Foundation charity.

Huber was awaiting the conclusion of a separate Justice Department review conducted by the department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

In a report published in December, Horowitz concluded that the FBI had made numerous mistakes, but found no evidence of political bias from the office when it opened an investigation into contacts between Trump and Russia’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Huber was also initially set to investigate any potential wrongdoing the FBI received when seeking an order to conduct surveillance on a former 2016 Trump presidential campaign adviser, Carter Page, but he had removed that part of his investigation a various federal prosecutors, John Durham. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Grant McCool)

