advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration released new visa rules on Thursday to restrict “birth tourism”, in which women travel to the United States to deliver so their children can become US citizens .

Applicants will be refused tourist visas if they are determined by consular officials to come to the United States primarily to give birth, in accordance with Federal Register rules. This is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving that they are traveling to the United States because they have a medical need, not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners who come to the United States for medical treatment and must prove that they have the money to pay, including transportation and living expenses.

The practice of traveling to the United States to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when they apply for a visa and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

advertisement

The State Department “does not believe that a visit to the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States – an activity commonly known as” birth tourism “- is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature ”, according to the new rules, which come into force on Friday.

While the new rules specifically address birth tourism, the Trump administration has also rejected pregnant women who cross the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader crackdown on immigration. These women were originally part of a “vulnerable” group that included others such as grandchildren allowed to enter, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers were returned across the border. to wait for their case in Mexico.

The administration of President Donald Trump has restricted all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly tormented by the issue of birthright citizenship – anyone born in the United States is considered a citizen, under the Constitution. The Republican president rebelled against the practice and threatened to end it, but academics and members of his administration said it was not so easy to do.

Regulation of tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to solve the problem, but it raises questions about how officers would determine if a woman is pregnant at the outset and if a woman could be refused by border officials who suspect she might be fair by looking at her.

Critics of the new policy say it could put pregnant women at risk.

Consular officers do not have the right to ask during visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become pregnant. But they still have to determine whether a visa applicant would come to the United States primarily to give birth.

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in the United States and abroad. Businesses take advertisements and charge up to $ 80,000 to facilitate practice, providing hotel rooms and medical care. Many women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the United States.

The United States has suppressed this practice since before Trump took office.

“A whole industry of” birth tourism “has evolved to help pregnant women from other countries come to the United States to obtain American citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States, and thereby give their children the benefits of American citizenship, ”according to State Department rules.

There are no figures on the number of foreign women who travel to the United States specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for tougher immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the United States, then left the country.

“This rule will help eliminate criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry,” according to the rules. “Recent federal indictments describe birth tourism programs in which foreign nationals have applied for visitor visas to come to the United States and have lied to consular officials about the length of their trips, where they would stay and their travel goal. “

advertisement