WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD – The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to ban President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran after the Middle East remained tense after the US assassination of a senior Iranian commander. and Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes.

The resolution passed 224-194 along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House with nearly all Republicans opposed. The move mandates the end of Trump’s war powers to use the American armed forces against Iran without congressional consent.

The move now goes to the Senate, which is controlled by the Trump Republican Party, and faces an uphill battle.

The vote came just hours after Trump said Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq last week because he planned to blow up a US embassy.

“We grabbed a total monster and pulled it out and it should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

His remarks seemed to shed more light on what have hitherto been largely vague descriptions of intelligence that drew Trump’s conclusion that killing Soleimani and terminating his plots would be better than any Washington outcome. .

A White House spokesman described the past House war power as “ridiculous” and politically motivated. The move “could undermine the United States’ ability to protect American citizens, whom Iran continues to seek to harm,” the administration’s policy statement said.

But if passed by the Senate, the measure does not need Trump’s signature to take effect.

Prime Minister, potentially increasing international pressure on Tehran, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US officials said they believed a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran on Wednesday was shot down by Iranian air defenses by mistake hours after Iran launched its missile strikes.

Trump said he had doubts about the cause of the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, adding: “Someone could have made a mistake.”

Iran denied reports of rockets falling on the plane.

Moving near

Earlier on Thursday, Iran ignited Trump’s call for a new nuclear pact, and its commanders threatened more attacks, raising concerns that an apparent hiatus in the US-Iran conflict could be short-lived.

But each side’s move was uncertain. Iranian generals resumed their usual draw of warnings for Washington, and Trump said new sanctions had been imposed as his Democratic rivals criticized his handling of the crisis.

Iran fired rockets Wednesday at bases in Iraq where US troops deployed in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani in a January 3 attack by US aircraft in Baghdad.

Trump said no US troops had been harmed in the attacks and Iran “seems to be standing,” adding that Washington did not want to use its “large army.”

The tit-for-tat actions followed months of tension that has grown since Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have triggered vital oil exports to Tehran.

Trump said it was time for world powers to replace the 2015 nuclear pact with a new deal so that Iran can “thrive and prosper”.

“ECONOMIC TERRORISM”

Responding to Trump’s call for a new nuclear deal, Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran could not trust any idea of ​​dialogue when confronted with “economic terrorism” of sanctions, Iranian media reports.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards also issued new threats to Washington, with one senior commander warning of “tougher revenge soon” and another saying Wednesday’s missile strikes were just the beginning of a series of attacks across region.

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the new head of the Quds force, who oversees Iran’s foreign military operations, said he would follow the course followed by his assassinated predecessor Soleimani.

Soleiman built a sphere of Iranian influence by passing through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, challenging regional rival Saudi Arabia as well as the United States and Israel.

Soleiman was a national hero whose funeral drew large black crowds. The West saw him as a dangerous and ruthless enemy.

Military comments contradicted Wednesday’s speeches by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who said Tehran did not want an escalation.

Analysts say that in an election year, Trump wants to avoid entering into a drawn-out conflict. On the other hand, Iran will try to avoid direct confrontation with superior US forces, but may call for proxy militias across the region while US bites.

“I do not expect further direct attacks from Iran. We are likely to see more indirect reactions through proxies,” said Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow of the Gulf Arab Institute in Washington.

He said there might be a chance for a negotiated solution to the latest deadlock as “the Trump administration does not seem to actively pursue a war and Iran needs sanctions relief.” (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh, Parisa Hafezi and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai, Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by David Lawder and Edmund Blair; Editing by William Maclean, Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

