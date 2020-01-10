advertisement

The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution on Thursday evening that restricted the powers of the US President to deal with Iran as the consequences of the Iranian attack on US troops continued on Wednesday.

The resolution – which is unlikely to move forward in the Senate or be passed by the president by law – reflects the ongoing unrest in the democratically controlled House of Representatives over the Trump administration’s decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani a week ago and overthrow the Middle East into uncertainty.

advertisement

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s vote and debate, Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said, “The carefree attitude of this government is breathtaking. I don’t believe in the public domain that they have made the country safer through what they have done,” said she.

The resolution called on the president to “end the United States armed forces’ operations against Iran without Congress approval, unless necessary to” defend itself against an upcoming armed attack “.

Trump tweeted before the vote and wrote, “I hope all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s wartime resolution.”

to make decisions

At an event in the White House on Thursday, Trump said the Iranians wanted to “blow up our message”.

Weltanschauung – Suleimani Fallout

“We did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Someone died, one of our soldiers died, people were seriously wounded only a week earlier.

“I’ll say that, we caught a total monster. We brought him out. That should have happened a long time ago. “

Congress members, both democratic and republican, said they were unsatisfied with the information provided by Trump administration members this week.

Two Senate Republicans – Mike Lee from Utah and Rand Paul from Kentucky – were extremely critical. Mr. Lee said the briefing was “probably the worst” he received in military matters and described it as “offensive and degrading”.

“One of the messages we received from the rapporteurs was,” Do not discuss, do not discuss the question of the appropriateness of further military interventions against Iran, and if you do, you will encourage Iran, “he said.

media interviews

However, US Vice President Mike Pence defended the government’s actions in a series of media interviews on Thursday. “Some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Suleimani is preparing an upcoming attack on American forces and personnel is also some of the most sensitive information we have – it could compromise these sources and methods,” he said.

In the pre-vote debate on Thursday, Democrat Jim McGovern explained the reasons for the resolution. “We are deeply concerned that we are inadvertently involved in a war here and that Congress will not play a role in it,” he said.

He highlighted the President’s tweets and added, “Most Americans are terrified of the President’s rhetoric.”

But the Republicans defended the president. “I agree with the president that attacking Americans is never acceptable, and Iran should be held accountable,” said Missouri Republican Ann Wagner.

advertisement