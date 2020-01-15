advertisement

The democratically led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to bring two official charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate to pave the way for the third impeachment case against a U.S. president, which is set to begin seriously next week.

Legislators voted 228 to 193 to delegate the Trump-Republican-controlled Senate to trial him for abuse of power, for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and for hindering Congress To block testimonies and documents from democratic lawmakers.

advertisement

The vote was largely partisan.

The Senate is expected to acquit Mr. Trump and keep him in office since none of his 53 Republicans have expressed support for his removal, a move that would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-seat chamber under the U.S. Constitution ,

But Mr Trump’s impeachment last month will still be a flaw in his file, and the Senate television process could be uncomfortable for him as he seeks re-election on November 3, with Mr Biden a leader Candidate for the Democrat nomination is challenging him.

President Donald Trump faces impeachment proceedings in the Senate next week. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

“We are here today to cross a very important threshold in American history,” House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said before the vote.

Ms. Pelosi, who opened the impeachment investigation in September after previously opposing a move related to Mr. Trump’s actions in relation to Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, appointed a team of seven House Democrats as prosecutors for the trial of the Senate. The house agreed to approve it.

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, a former federal attorney, was selected to lead the team of “house managers”. The White House has not yet revealed its defense team. The process is overseen by Secretary of Justice John Roberts.

Republican Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Senate majority, said the opening statements for the trial are expected next Tuesday.

No U.S. president was removed as a direct result of his impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned from the Watergate corruption scandal in 1974 before the entire House of Representatives could vote on impeachment, while Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were indicted by the House of Representatives in 1868 and 1998, but were not convicted by the Senate. – Reuters

advertisement