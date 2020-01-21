advertisement

A US resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly emerging coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people and killed at least six in China, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. (CDC).

CDC officials said they are preparing for more American cases of coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and raised the travel alert for Wuhan to Level 2, calling for enhanced precautions. Below that level of caution, the CDC recommends that travelers to Wuhan should avoid contact with sick people, pets or pet markets.

“We are looking forward to additional cases in the United States and globally,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a respiratory disease expert at the CDC in a conference call with reporters.

CDC officials said they have begun tracking down people who came into contact with the patient to check on them for symptoms.

Last week, the CDC began screening passengers from China at U.S. airports in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. On Tuesday, the agency said it will expand the screening for the virus at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

In addition to the United States, cases outside China have been reported in South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

In the call, CDC officials said they have examined more than 1,200 passengers since the start of those efforts on January 17th. None of those individuals have been sent for additional testing.

The US traveler from Washington was back on Jan. 15, arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is not on the US list for extended screening.

The patient sought care at a medical facility in Everett, Washington and was treated for the disease. Based on his travel history and symptoms, healthcare professionals suspected the new coronavirus.

Samples were taken from the patient and sent to the CDC for testing. The CDC said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus in a passenger. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Julie Steenhuysen in agoikago; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)

