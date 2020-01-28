advertisement

Corpses of the crew members who were killed in a crash of the US military plane in the Afghan province of Ghazni were recovered, according to Afghan officials.

Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardak told Radio Free Europe on Tuesday that American military helicopters had landed at the crash site while Afghan security forces were reinforcing them.

“After the bodies were removed, our armed forces returned to their bases. We don’t know where the foreigners took the bodies, ”Wardak told the broadcaster. Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the Provincial Council in Ghazni, confirmed that US officials were able to retrieve at least two bodies.

It happened a day after Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces Afghanistan, confirmed that a surveillance plane had crashed.

An American Bombardier E-11A crashed today in the Afghan province of Ghazni. While the cause of the crash is being investigated, there is no evidence that the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

– USFOR-A spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A), January 27, 2020

“An American Bombardier E-11A crashed today in the Afghan province of Ghazni. While the cause of the crash is being investigated, there is no evidence that the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available, ”he said in a statement. However, he found that the Taliban’s claims that other planes had crashed were false.

Photos obtained from The Associated Press and Reuters show a crashed plane with US Air Force markings.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told Reuters that the terrorist organization would allow a team to recover the bodies.

“Taliban fighters on the ground counted six bodies at the site of the US plane crash,” he said.

A wreck of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province can be seen on January 27, 2020. (Saifullah Maftoon / AP Photo)

The Bombardier E-11A was used by the U.S. Air Force as an electronic surveillance aircraft.

Ariana Afghan Airlines, the country’s state-owned airline, made a statement and emphatically denied previous reports that one of its planes had crashed. “All flights from Ariana Afghanistan are normal,” the airline said on social media.

Ariana chief Mirwais Mirzakwal told Reuters: “It is not part of Ariana because the two flights Ariana is running today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe.”

The United States Central Command did not respond to a request for a comment on the plane crash.

More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. And 2019, with 23 American troops killed, was one of the deadliest for the United States recently, even when Washington conducted peace talks with the Taliban.

