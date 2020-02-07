advertisement

Cancel the culture does not know how to take a day off. Just a day before the Super Bowl, sports commentator and political fireman Jemele Hill took to Twitter to try to cancel NFL player Nick Bosa for tracking a meme account.

Hill took the San Francisco 49ers player to task Saturday after he revealed, through a political account called Resist Programming, that Super Bowl contender LIV Bosa was following a “private Instagram account joking about Kobe Bryant’s death “. The account in question, “@Angry_vet_” posted a meme describing the Grap Reaper on a claw machine, trying to pick Betty White. There was courage to like the responses joking about how those bored by the image were “butt hurt”, including a remark that the post “was going to be overwhelmed by Kobesexuals.”

Popular meme accounts on Instagram often set their status private to encourage more people to sign up for their accounts, but this ignorance of Instagram tagging often creates misunderstanding of users unfamiliar with the social networking platform to assuming these “private accounts” represent their followers hidden political views – and this allows bad faith actors like “Resist Programming” to perpetuate a narrative about celebrities and other public figures in an attempt to overrule them . They are basically bait for people like Jemele Hill.

Hill tweeted: “Nick Bosa keeps telling exactly who he is. I asked the question before, if there is nothing wrong with who he is following and what he wants on social media, then why is he so secretive?”

Nick Bosa goes on to tell exactly who he is. I asked the question before, if there is nothing wrong with who you follow and what you are enjoying on social media, then why is it so secret? https://t.co/DbdZ82ZTix— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2020

Bosa has been in the spotlight of anti-Trump “resistance” since he came on the market as a Trump supporter, gaining himself a personal approval from the President. As Breitbart reported, Bosa, who was voted Rookie Defense NFL of the Year, has referred to President Trump as “GOAT” (The Greatest of All Time), and tweeted support for conservative personality Tomi Lahren. Like anyone else with a brain, he called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” for his knee-jerk antics on the field – remarks he was forced to apologize for. He has not apologized for supporting the President.

Congratulations Nick Bosa on being selected number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, perhaps one of the best. Great talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. Make America GREAT T GREAT! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

Despite Bosa’s support for the President, Resist Programming, his supporters and Jemele Hill are doing as if Bosa runs the meme account himself and that he co-signs everything anyone else posts – or even likes. Guilty is guilty of taking the association to a degree even further than ever before. When confronted by conservative journalist Stephen Miller, who referred to Hill as a “media vampire,” Hill shifted the target, complaining that “given there are players in the championship that have beaten women, Nick Bosa has nothing to as long as he doesn’t get on his knees to protest racial oppression, he’s good. ”

Hill asks: if “it’s no big deal, why was he deleting tweets and what not?” Well, most people don’t have time to deal with people like Hill. It is often easier to simply delete a tweet and get on with your life and not have to deal with political experts trapped in their Twitter media bubbles.

