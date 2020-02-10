advertisement

A new investigation by National Geographic has raised suspicions that a cross-Antarctic, record-breaking trip by US explorer Colin O’Brady may not have been as it seemed.

The “First Impossible” saw O’Brady try to become the first person to travel the 1,500 kilometers of the frozen, skiing, uncontrolled continent. At the time, his eventual achievement was lauded worldwide – including in National Geographic – after he defeated Briton Louis Rudd, who had made the same effort, for about two days.

It turns out, however, that serious doubts have now emerged about O’Brady’s 54-day voyage and the veracity of his claims around him. And these doubts are raised by those who need to know: his fellow elite adventurers.

“With my next steps, I will be myself in a way I never would have been before,” O’Brady wrote in a book about adventure. But in an article published Feb. 3, National Geographic said that critical inconsistencies have appeared in O’Brady’s account, as narrated in his book, entitled “The First Impossible.”

In late 2018, Portland, Oregon native were trapped in battle with Rudd. The two, National Geographic explains, were trying to complete the first “only first time, unsupported, uncontrolled” trip across the frozen continent.

Among the claims O’Brady made were that he was heading to the ground – pulling a 300 lbs sled – from which he could not escape; and that he was traversing an “off the map” area. After all, the 33-year-old rookie beat the British, 49, who was more experienced than he was under such conditions, for a distance.

But was O’Brady really at the same risk as he said?

And how far did he really go?

“It’s an appealing description, but like the other critical elements in his book and the promotion of his Antarctic expedition, the key details do not withstand scrutiny,” Aaron Teasdale wrote in National Geographic on February 3rd.

“None of O’Brady’s polar experts mentions that pre-trip counseling considered his trip impossible. And in the” off-map “location he describes, O’Brady was actually on a graded and flagged vehicle route , often used by wealthy tourists A call from his satellite phone on the route could call for rescue from the Twin Otter ski jets “within hours.”

National Geographic points out that in 1997 Norway’s Borge Ousland made a much longer cross-Antarctic journey than O’Brady and Norway’s effort also became “uncontrolled”. The catch, however, was that Ousland sometimes rigged his sled with a small kite to help him along. At the time, this was not considered by those who recorded such records as assistance. Nowadays, it is.

IMHO skiing on a tractor road is more “help” than a kite. Open water for open water and a greater distance. ‘Enough said.

@borgeousland is the first to cross Antarctica unsupported. Full stop

Good essay by David Roberts https://t.co/P5bsVV64LE

– Conrad Anker (@conrad_anker) January 4, 2019

And as well as O’Brady’s alleged contempt of Ousland’s attempt – made before social media days but a journey almost twice as long – the “truncated” journey that O’Brady made now is also raising eyebrows. The route he took, National Geographic reports, is not considered the classic, most difficult “cross-Antarctic” route. Not even close.

O’Bady, seems to have left a clue of a part in his journey: actual ice shelves. They can be seen in the map below, gray in color.

The map of Antartica as we know it is twofold, in reality. In one – what we see when looking at an encyclopedia – you see the full scale of the ice shelves. In others, seen only when using hi-tech equipment, you can see the continent’s rocky surface itself, which is in fact a much smaller land mass, buried deep under the ice. OBBady’s journey and the road he described as a “junction”, neglecting to include two ice shelves – each as big as France. While Ousland crossed both shelves, as well as the rocky continent beneath them, O’Brady only crossed the main rocky part himself, National Geographic reports.

Australian polar explorer Eric Philips told National Geographic that O’Brady just didn’t do what he said he did.

“This was not any last great polar ride. On the contrary, it was a truncated road that was first only in a very limited way,” he said.

National Geographic added:

“In recent years, adventurers have begun to claim a crossing citing this invisible coastline.” Some, to the delight of sponsors and the media, did so only after failing in their quest for a complete crossover. Suddenly an Antarctic “crossing” had been cut in half. “

National Geographic reports that, in fact, an unsupported race couple had crossed over to Antarctica in 2010, using a similarly shortened trip as O’Brady. Their journey – like others made by particular explorers in recent years – was actually longer than that, at about 300 kilometers.

Said National Geographic, “O’Brady took the invisible coastline strategy to its extreme – his journey was nearly 200 miles shorter than these previous trips, and the shortest route yet that anyone had claimed as a” crossing. of the continent “.”

Check out this post on Instagram

TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY – A few days ago I was surprised to see a confusing article on Nat Geo about my expeditions. I’m not sure how or why they got the facts so distorted, but I assure you that the article is full of inaccuracies. Here’s just one example – the article incorrectly says, “O’Brady claims to be the first person to ski alone and unaccompanied across Antarctica …” It is as if the journalist might not have read my book. The photo above is from page 49 of The Impossible First, where I accept and compliment one of the most pioneering Antarctic projects of all time. I write, “Norwegian adventurer Borge Ousland in many ways defined the terrain of the stunning feats of modern Antarctica, becoming the first person to cross the Antarctic soloist when he traveled eighteen hundred miles in only sixty-three days from the end of 1996 until the end of 1996. early 1997. Not only did it sweep across Antarctica’s entire land mass, but it also crossed the full ice shelves of Ronne and Ross from the edge of the ocean.Ousland’s expedition, which had inspired me deeply, was not supported by the fact that he would carry all his food and fuel without any answer … “Ousland used a kite and traveled far beyond me. I was completely man-made, passing only the earth mason. Apples and oranges. I look forward to continuing to express my humility, gratitude and appreciation for those who came before me, and you will m cheering from the forefront all future expeditions to Antarctica that will inevitably continue pushing boundaries. You all know that a lot of the way I live revolves around transparency – sharing my journeys and ups and downs with the world. That is why I keep my GPS alive during each expedition so you can see where I am and where I have been. So, I will continue to follow that practice with this issue. I am attaching a letter to the editor of Nat Geo providing them with supporting materials they can use to correct the record. Because there are a number of errors, it will take me a few days to finish it. When I do I will post a copy of the letter on my website.

A post shared by Colin O’Brady (@colinobrady) on February 6, 2020 at 6:56 am PST

Taking to Instagram to defend his trip, O’Brady said the National Geographic piece is “confusing”.

“A few days ago I was amazed to see a confusing article in Nat Geo about my expeditions,” he posted. “I’m not sure how or why they got the facts so distorted, but I assure you the article is full of inaccuracies.”

After taking issue with specific parts of the outlet reporting, including whether he ever described the Norwegian Ousland trip as “unsupported,” O’Brady said he would soon provide a more comprehensive answer.

“I am attaching a letter to the editor Nat Geo providing them with supporting materials they can use to correct the record. Because there are a number of errors, it will take me a few days to finish it. When I do, I will to post a copy of the letter on my site, “he wrote.

National Geographic said that O’Brady, after initially making several interviews about his trip, later stopped returning his calls. Given his concerns, National Geographic has now taken the unusual step of altering his initial O’Brady crossover report, which states:

“We first reported this story in December 2018. After further research, we discovered important details about Colin O’Brady’s long-running Antarctic trip that have been reported in a new story. We have changed the title in this section to reflected our new reporting, but the original story below remains with the reporting we had at the time. “

The new title, less sharper than the original, reads simply: “Explorer ends Antarctic journey”.

