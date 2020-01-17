advertisement

January 17, 2020 Jake Richardson

The recent Wood Mackenzie Q4 2019 US Energy Storage Monitor report contains a number of insights into trends in energy storage that many people like to read. Energy storage in the United States has grown steadily over the last 5-10 years and this trend is important for a variety of reasons. Perhaps the most important thing is to solve the “intermittent problem”, namely the lack of solar energy production at night and at certain times of the day, and the lack of wind energy production in periods of little or no wind. Another important aspect of energy storage is the potential capacity for utility companies to use it to replace fossil fuel speaker installations. There are also other benefits. Daniel Finn-Foley, head of research into energy storage at Wood Mackenzie, generously answered some questions about the report for CleanTechnica.

According to the report, the US energy storage market can grow more than 12x from 2019 to 2024. How much of this new growth will be residential and commercial and how much comes from utilities?

The FTM market will be the largest segment in the next five years, accounting for nearly 60% of new storage implementations.

According to the report, US energy storage will be a market of $ 5.4 billion by 2024. Which energy storage companies are doing well if the market grows in the coming four years?

Without going into speculative details, companies seem to be developing different strategies. In the FTM space, players focus in particular on specific markets, segments or regions to differentiate themselves, or strive for leadership across the board by leveraging existing expertise and scale. My personal prediction would be that companies with significant large-scale experience in the field of solar energy plus storage are best able to generate income if that market rises.

Do you have any idea how the significant growth of the US energy storage market will affect renewable energy such as solar and wind energy?

Storage and renewable energy sources have a reciprocal relationship, but for the time being with the emerging storage industry, it is mostly implementations of renewable energy sources that encourage storage capacity, especially through solar energy interconnection. As more renewable energy sources come online, the potential to influence deregulated markets or to require firm capacity will continue to stimulate storage and ultimately scale significantly as 100% renewable mandates accelerate.

What practical benefits can result from an increase in new energy storage capacity, such as savings on demand reduction, decreasing power outages or power outages of public safety, etc.?

Utility companies have already reported that energy storage saves money, with existing solar installations plus competitive storage and distributed storage on Green Mountain Power territory not only helped power 1,100 homes during a disruption, but saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in capacity fees during peak hours during the past years. Although it is more difficult to set a price tag for resilience, back-ups or security, studies have shown that investment in storage can save billions even in smaller markets.

California, Hawaii and Arizona were leaders in energy storage in Q3 2019. What were some reasons for success?

Storage has a wide range of applications and this is reflected in the wide range of markets where it is taking root. In Hawaii and Arizona, solar plus storage has been an accepted technology by leading utility companies for years, and California’s powerful state policy has made the market one of the first success stories.

The California Public Utilities Commission ordered 2-3 GW of new resources to cover the expected capacity shortage in Southern California. Is there a timetable for when this capacity can be installed?

Expect this capacity to come online quickly, between 2021 and 2023, with installations being loaded in 2021 if further studies refine the expectations for the deficit. Much, if not the vast majority, of this capacity is expected to be energy storage. Fortunately, the accelerated Aliso Canyon energy storage processes have given southern California utility companies a blueprint to get storage onto the net quickly and effectively.

