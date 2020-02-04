advertisement

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on February 2 that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is demonstrating a commitment to climate change by promoting nuclear energy.

In the past, Bolsonaro has been criticized for its skepticism about climate change and for the fact that economic development takes precedence over environmental protection.

Brouillette said, however, that recent talks on nuclear energy showed that the Brazilian head of state is determined to tackle the environmental problem.

“I think Brazil’s commitment (to fight climate change) has shown in these talks about nuclear energy,” Brouillette said in an interview with local and international media.

“By using a very different energy policy, we have shown that you can increase your economy while reducing CO2 emissions,” said the United States Secretary of Energy, adding that Brazil is also interested. “

On February 3, Brazilian energy minister Bento Albuquerque and Brouillette signed a memorandum of understanding on enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and the Brazilian nuclear industry. The Department of Energy said in a statement that it “recognizes the importance of maintaining a strong energy relationship with Brazil and strengthening energy security around the world”.

“The United States and Brazil are on the path to a revitalized relationship that was started by our presidents. Cooperation in the energy sector is a critical part of this journey. I am leaving this beautiful and vibrant nation with the determination to ensure that our two countries have the best days ahead of us, ”said Brouillette.

“Thanks again to the Brazilian government and in particular to Energy Minister Bento for a successful forum and constructive discussions about how we can continue to be energy partners,” he added.

In a press conference on Monday, Brouillette said he hoped this was “just the beginning of a close collaboration. It is a very exciting time for Brazil and the United States. “

“As we have just seen, the American energy industry is ready and ready to work with Brazil. This robust U.S. delegation is here on behalf of President Trump after meeting President Bolsonaro in Washington last year.

“Together, the Presidents have embarked on a new, exciting path to a revitalized relationship between Brazil and the United States, and a key point along the way is increased energy cooperation,” he said.

Brouillette added: “During today’s ministerial talks, we had a discussion on a number of areas, including oil and gas, civil sewage, and energy and energy efficiency. I am encouraged today by the significant steps that have been taken to increase the United States’ presence and investment in Brazil’s growing civilian nuclear energy. “

According to BP, Brazilian energy consumption is growing by 2.2 percent per year, much faster than global growth of 1.2 percent per year, and the consumption of every fuel is increasing. Most of the growth, however, comes from renewable energies such as biofuels, oil and natural gas. The country is also responsible for 23 percent of the increase in global oil production between 2017 and 2040, the website says.

Last year, Bolsonaro sparked controversy when he said it was a “fallacy” to call the Amazon the legacy of mankind and a “misunderstanding” that its forests were the lungs of the world after being in the entire rainforest, the largest of the world World, fires broke out the world.

During the annual debate at the United States General Assembly (pdf), Bolsonaro insisted that the Amazon not be “consumed by fire” and accused the international media of “sensational attacks”.

“We all know that all countries have problems. The sensational attacks that we have suffered from a large part of the international media due to the fire in the Amazon have awakened our patriotic mood, ”he said.

“It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is human heritage, and a misunderstanding, which has been confirmed by scientists, to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world. Certain countries used these errors to lie to the media and behaved disrespectfully and with a colonialist spirit instead of helping. They even questioned what we consider the most sacred value: our own sovereignty. “

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

