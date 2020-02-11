advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department will seek a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a convicted accomplice of President Donald Trump, hours after Trump tweeted prosecutors were treating him unfairly, media reported Tuesday.

Trump summoned prosecutors involved in the case after they proposed a sentence of 7 to 9 years for Stone, a longtime political adviser and self-proclaimed “filthy rogue” who was convicted on charges stemming from an interference investigation Russian in the US 2016 presidential election

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, as nothing happened to them. It cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Twitter tweeted early Tuesday morning.

advertisement

US prosecutors, in a lawsuit Monday, said their proposed sentence fell within the guidelines and “would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law”.

Stone faces a Feb. 20 conviction after a jury found him guilty of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Fox News, citing a top, unnamed Justice Department official, said the decision to reduce the sentence required was made before Trump’s tweet and senior department officials were shocked by prosecutors’ recommendations.

The Washington Post, NBC and Bloomberg also reported the move to seek a lighter sentence, though it was not immediately clear when any such appearance would be made in the case to be handled by a U.S. District Court judge. Amy Berman Jackson.

“We are looking forward to reviewing the government’s complementary submission,” Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith, said in an email to Reuters.

Representatives for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on media reports.

Stone is one of several Trump aides charged with crimes as part of the U.S. Special Counsel’s Russia investigation of Robert Mueller, whom Trump has long decreed as a “witch hunt.”

Legal experts said it would be unusual for prosecutors to reduce their sentencing recommendations in a case like this.

“You don’t want to change your mind. The office doesn’t look good in that regard,” said Channing Phillips, a former US Attorney under Democratic President Barack Obama.

David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, said the government sometimes reduces its proposed sentence to cooperative defendants, but not to those defending like Stone. However, he said he thought the proposed sentence “looks a bit heavy”.

Last July, the Justice Department passed the course in efforts to add a controversial citizenship question to the 2020 United States Census after Trump tweeted that he would push hard to allow it even after the Court The Supreme rejected it. The Justice Department had initially accepted the court’s ruling. (Additional reporting by Nathan Layne and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Bernadette Baum)

advertisement