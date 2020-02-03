advertisement

Democrats in the Midwest of Iowa have the chance to vote in the first democratic primary race among candidates who want to knock President Donald Trump off.

There are currently 11 democratic candidates. One of them – billionaire Michael Bloomberg – has decided to skip the early election states and is therefore not competing in Iowa.

Democrats include Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I think he’s the only one who can beat Trump,” Buttigieg supporter Robert Fuhs of Indianapolis said at an event the candidate attended on Sunday night.

Ric Johnson, a 69-year-old retiree, tends to Sanders, but also has the ultimate goal of winning the White House: “I will work hard for everyone who is nominated by the party,” he told the dpa event. His wife supports Warren.

“We all have one goal: we will beat Donald Trump!” Warren said himself during a speech on Sunday.

The Iowa caucus is important because it gets the races going in more populous states.

The first four states in February are all preparing for Super Tuesday on March 3rd, when 14 states and other jurisdictions, including the California and New York power centers, are voting.

Iowa, a relatively small state with only 3 million inhabitants, uses a different caucus system to vote for its candidates.

Rather than handing out private ballots, voters gather in gyms, libraries, and other locations across the state to form groups that coordinate with their preferred candidates.

If a group of voters makes up less than 15 percent of the total, that candidate will be classified as “ineligible” and the group members will re-align with other candidates or try to team up with another ineligible candidate.

