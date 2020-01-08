advertisement

NEW YORK – The WA federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to set aside an order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would ban green cards from immigrants likely to seek government assistance such as Medicaid or food stamps.

In a brief order, the 2nd Manhattan District Court of Appeals also set an accelerated schedule for White House appeal for a lower court ruling against the rule, with legal documents to be filed by 14 briefly and oral arguments to be given shortly thereafter.

The “public prosecution” rule revealed last year would make it harder for immigrants who are poor or in need of government help to secure residence and residence in the country.

Critics have said the rule will disproportionately exclude large numbers of people from Latin American, African and Asian countries.

Neither the US Department of Justice nor the US Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comment.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s office, which filed the objection, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

President Donald Trump has made immigration a centerpiece of his administration and the 2020 re-election campaign, and the rule of public accusation has been among his signature policies to cut immigration.

Some lawsuits challenging the rule are pending. Two other federal appeals courts previously ruled on the administration staying decisions nationwide, ordered by lower courts, while a third appellate court allowed a ruling to overturn Illinois.

Because the New York case also included a statewide court order, Wednesday’s order means the rule cannot be applied anywhere.

When U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan ordered a ruling on Oct. 11, he called the rule “scolded against the American dream” and “a policy of exclusion in search of an excuse.”

The point is New York et al. Department of Homeland Security et al., District 2 Court of Appeals of America, no. 19-3591. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

