PORTLAND, Oregon. (AP) – Federal court of appeal dismissed lawsuit by 21 youths who claimed that US government climate policies and the use of fossil fuels were harming them, jeopardizing their future and violating their constitutional rights, putting thus potentially ending a long – an ongoing legal battle that activists saw as an important front in the war on environmental degradation.

Oregon’s youth advocacy group, Our Children’s Trust, filed a complaint in 2015 in Eugene on behalf of the youth. He asked for an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions. The case rebounded in federal courts for five years and several trial dates were set aside.

The 2-1 dismissal vote was a blow to climate activists, who have filed many similar cases in state and federal courts and currently have nine cases pending in state courts. ‘Alaska to New Mexico.

It was not immediately clear whether other legal avenues were open to the complainants and their lawyers. Our Children’s Trust and Earth Guardians did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking comment.

Children’s Trust spokeswoman Erin Barnhart said in an email that the group would release a statement later on Friday.

Government lawyers have repeatedly asked for the case to be dismissed and have successfully narrowed the scope of the claims and dismissed some accused for years of litigation.

The court on Friday wrote that the youths had convincingly argued that action was needed and agreed that climate change was undeniable, but said the appropriate place to address the country’s emissions policies and use fossil fuel was the United States Congress or the electorate.

In addition, the judges wrote that ending the use of fossil fuels in the United States only – which the plaintiffs wanted – would not be enough to slow or stop climate change.

“On the contrary, the record shows that most of the emissions causing climate change occurred decades ago or originate from foreign and non-governmental sources,” said the opinion, adding that the experts who testified in the case said such results would require a “fundamental transformation” of the global energy system.

The youth, ages 8 to 18 when the lawsuit was filed in 2015, linked specific incidents that had affected their lives to climate change and to U.S. government policies. In one case, a young woman said that she had been forced to leave her home on a Navajo reserve due to the lack of water, separating her from her relatives. Others mentioned physical illnesses due to pollution.

“These injuries are not just ‘guessing’ or ‘hypothetical’. At least some of the plaintiffs have presented evidence that climate change is now affecting them in a concrete way and will continue to do so unless verified, ”writes the majority.

The only dissenting judge, Josephine Stanton, wrote that “my colleagues are raising their hands”.

“No single case can prevent the catastrophic effects of climate change predicted by government and scientists. … And the mere fact that this lawsuit alone cannot stop climate change does not mean that it does not present any claim capable of judicial resolution, ”wrote Stanton in his dissent.

