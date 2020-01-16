advertisement

Consumer confidence reached record highs in the United States when the trade war and the generally strong labor market stopped.

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the US rose slightly to a historic high of 123 in the fourth quarter. The research group attributed the rise to an improved sentiment regarding employment prospects and spending intentions, led by rising wages and a low unemployment rate.

The report provided some relief a week after the numbers were released, indicating that US employers created 145,000 new jobs in December – which did not meet expectations for an increase of 160,000, an increase of 3.1%.

advertisement

connected

“Strong labor markets, rising wages and low consumer price inflation supported consumer spending in 2019,” said Elizabeth Crofoot, senior economist at The Conference Board.

Crofoot, however, warned that “heightening concerns about job security and personal financial well-being, particularly in connection with persistent geopolitical uncertainties,” could “ultimately undermine consumer confidence in the economy and cause them to curb spending”.

Nevertheless, the unemployment rate remained constant at 3.5% in December, marking another month at the lowest point in this half-century. (The Labor Statistics Office revised the total in November from 266,000 to 256,000, while the numbers were also revised down from 156,000 to 142,000 in October.) It is also the ninth year in a row that the economy has created almost 2 million jobs Has.

Overall, global consumer confidence remained unchanged at 107, indicating that consumers overall remain optimistic, (A value of 100 or higher is considered positive.) Although North America and the Asia-Pacific region grew, confidence in economies such as China, Mexico and Europe appeared to be under pressure.

Of the 64 markets examined by the Conference Board, 30 saw a decline in consumer confidence. It was a slight improvement over the previous quarter when 33 markets declined. The Conference Board expects global economic growth to increase to 2.5% in 2020 – from 2.3% in 2019.

“We shouldn’t assume that consumer spending will continue to support the economy,” said chief economist Bart van Ark. “Increased investment, improved manufacturing manufacturing and trading, and higher productivity growth are key elements for a recovery in growth.”

Want more?

Trust certificates for consumers – what this means for the Christmas shopping season

Retail employers are growing strongly, creating 41,000 new jobs in December

Shoe Execs celebrate the signing of the US-China trade agreement, but urge Trump to drop all obligations

advertisement