advertisement

The new corona virus killed the first person outside of China over the weekend as the Chinese benchmark index for Shanghai fell nearly 9 percent on Monday – the worst day since August 2015.

Around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus as the death toll continues to rise.

advertisement

Update for updates.

US confirm second case of human-to-human transmission

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second human-to-human transmission of the novel corona virus on Monday.

The case involves a 57-year-old man in San Benito County, California, who infected his 57-year-old wife after returning from a visit to Wuhan, China. Neither had left home since his return.

The first case of a person-to-person transmission in the United States was confirmed on Thursday by a couple in Chicago. The woman had recently returned from Wuhan.

Taiwan evacuates first group from Wuhan and announces mask buying limit

Taiwan has evacuated the first batch of an estimated 500 Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which the government has banned to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, which was first discovered there.

Taiwan has complained that China has not responded to requests for citizens to leave, even though Beijing has given permission to other governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

A statement from the Taiwan Mainland Council on Tuesday said 247 people arrived at Taipei’s main international airport late Monday.

The passengers are quarantined for 14 days. Anyone who shows symptoms of the virus will be hospitalized.

Taiwan has also announced that it will ration facial masks. People will be able to get two masks a week by showing their national insurance cards, a policy the government said would prevent hoarding.

The Taiwanese health authorities have repeatedly said that most people do not have to wear masks unless they feel uncomfortable or go to risky areas such as hospitals. However, masks have been tapped in shops and many people wear them.

Taiwan has banished most travelers from mainland China and announced on Sunday that it will postpone the reopening of schools after the New Year holidays by two weeks until February 25th.

Melanie Sun and Reuters contributed to this article.

For February 3 updates, click here.

advertisement