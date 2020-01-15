advertisement

WASHINGTON / CAIRO – The United States confirmed the death of Egyptian-American citizen Moustafa Kassem in a prison in Egypt on Monday, in which he has been in custody since 2013.

Egypt said Tuesday it would investigate the death of Kassem, who had gone on a hunger strike as part of a six-year struggle against illegal detention.

The Egyptian prosecutor said Kassem died in a Cairo hospital on Monday. An autopsy was ordered in a statement to determine the cause of death. Prosecutors said Kassem was transferred from a prison hospital to the Cairo University Hospital on Sunday.

The prosecutor also said officials questioned all doctors who oversee Kassem’s care in the prison and hospital where he died.

Kassem, who went on a hunger strike to protest his belief, stopped taking fluids last Thursday, the rights group Pretrial Rights International said in a statement. The group, who said they represent Kassem and his family, also said Kassem died in a hospital on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to see the death of Moustafa Kassem, a US citizen detained in Egypt, today,” said David Schenker, United States Deputy Secretary for Middle East Affairs, to the US State Department.

“His death in prison was unnecessary, tragic and avoidable,” said Schenker. “I will continue to express our serious concerns about human rights and the Americans imprisoned in Egypt at every opportunity.”

David Schenker (2nd-R), U.S. Deputy Secretary for Middle East Affairs, speaks to Saudi officers on September 5, 2019 during a visit to a military base in Al-kharj in central Saudi Arabia (Fayez Nureldine / AFP / Getty Images))

The case focused on the dangers of Egyptian prisons, where many inmates are serving time for crimes that they have not committed or that have not been charged at all.

Kassem was sentenced to prison along with dozens of others in September 2018 when security forces killed hundreds of protesters in 2013.

The sentence, which included prison terms for more than 600 people, closed a mass trial against people accused of murder and incitement to violence during the pro-Muslim brotherhood’s protest in Rabaa Adawiya Square in Cairo.

Washington is Cairo’s closest western ally and one of the main donors.

According to human rights defenders, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has overseen an unprecedented move against Egypt’s freedoms since he took power in 2014. Sisi and his supporters believe that measures are needed to keep Egypt stable and counter threats from the ISIS terrorist group.

Rabaa Square was the deadliest unrest after the 2011 uprising, in which the long-standing Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak was overthrown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

