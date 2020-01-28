advertisement

The United States condemned the “unjustified attacks” against the people of Idlib in northwestern Syria this week and agreed to take the “strongest diplomatic and economic measures” against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In a statement dated January 27, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said tens of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes in the province after violent attacks and called for a ceasefire so that humanitarian organizations can help those affected.

“The United States is watching with great concern the situation in northwest Syria, where the armed forces of Russia, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah and the Assad regime are reported to be waging a major attack on the people of Idlib and western Aleppo province.” The statement was.

“These armed forces are reportedly carrying out indiscriminate air and ground attacks, targeting thousands of civilians in Marat an-Numan, and not escaping anywhere.”

Pompeo said tens of thousands of civilians had fled their homes, while the Anadolu Agency reported that this number is approximately 21,000.

Many civilians are reported to have fled to camp near the Turkish border. However, the camps do not meet the needs of thousands of displaced Syrians and many desperately need shelters, tents, blankets and beds.

“The destabilizing actions of Russia, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah and the Assad regime directly prevent the ceasefire in northern Syria required by UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the safe return of hundreds of thousands of displaced people in northern Syria to their homes,” continued Pompeo.

The Secretary of State added that the United States condemned the attacks sharply and was ready to take vigorous action “against the Assad regime and any state or individual that supports its brutal agenda.”

Idlib has been devastated by the attacks in the past few days when President Bashar al-Assad, with the support of the Russian Air Force, tries to recapture the last rebel-occupied area in northwest Syria.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone that prohibits aggression.

Between May and August last year alone, according to the United Nations, more than 1,300 civilians were killed in air strikes and shelling by the regime and the Russian armed forces, as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

The latest renewed fighting takes place just a week after Turkey’s support for the government in Tripoli. The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia have agreed with the western powers to push for a permanent ceasefire and maintain an arms embargo.

Turkey has already taken in more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and there is growing concern that millions more may soon cross the border.

On January 27, President Donald Trump discussed the developments in Syria and Libya in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“The two heads of government discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that violence in Idlib, Syria, must stop, ”Judd Deere, White House spokesman, said on Twitter.

Syria has been involved in a civil war since March 2011, when anti-government protests broke out across the country that have been ruled by the Assad family for more than four decades. Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad violently suppressed protests against his regime and sparked an armed conflict that has devastated Syria since then and allowed a number of political and opposition groups to emerge and conquer the territory of IS.

The United States, which continues to advocate a negotiated solution (pdf) between the Syrian government and opposition forces, has allocated over $ 9.1 billion in humanitarian aid to Syria.

Congress has also provided billions more for security and stabilization initiatives in Syria and neighboring countries.

Between 2015 and the end of 2017, the United States gradually increased its military presence in Syria to around 2,000. However, in 2018, she began withdrawing troops from the country after defeating the ISIS terror group.

