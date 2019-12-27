advertisement

WASHINGTON / KIRKUK – A US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich town of Kirk on Friday, US officials said.

Some US service members and Iraqi personnel were also injured, a US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement, adding that Iraqi security forces would direct the response and investigation into the incident.

U.S. officials said, on condition of anonymity, that service members were slightly injured and believed to be back on duty.

One official said the United States was looking at the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah, a group of Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militias.

In December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on Iraqi bases and warned Iran that any attack by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would “respond with a decisive US response.” “.

Tensions have risen between Tehran and Washington since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal in 2015 with six powers and imposed sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy.

Since then, Washington has blamed Iran for the attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the United Arab Emirates and a major strike on Saudi oil facilities. Iran has denied standing behind the attacks.

The Iraqi military said in a statement earlier Friday that several missiles were fired at Iraq’s K1 military base, which houses US and Iraqi forces.

Security sources said security forces found a trail for Katyusha missiles inside an abandoned vehicle near the base.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic State militants operating in the area have resorted to insurgency-style tactics aimed at toppling the government in Baghdad since it took over the entire territory and declared victory against them in December 2017.

However, a senior US military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases expecting US forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all parties closer to an uncontrollable escalation. .

His warning came two days after four Katyusha missiles struck a base near Baghdad International Airport, injuring five members of Iraq’s Elite Counter-Terrorism Service, the latest in a rocket attack on bases that awaited members of the US-led coalition .BA defeat Islamic State insurgents.

The K1 base, which lies 15km (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, houses US military forces along with Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counterterrorism Service, security sources said.

About 5,000 US troops are in Iraq. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart, Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang)

