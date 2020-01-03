advertisement

The Foreign Ministry urged US citizens to leave Iraq immediately after an air raid commissioned by President Donald Trump, killing Qasem Soleimani, a major Iranian military commander at Baghdad International Airport.

“Due to the increased tensions in Iraq and the region, we are urging US citizens to leave Iraq immediately,” tweeted the Foreign Ministry.

They also warned that citizens should not “approach” the embassy in Baghdad and that all consular operations are being suspended “due to Iran-supported militias on the US embassy compound.” The green zone in Baghdad, including the US embassy, ​​was completely locked up by Iraqi security forces to prevent an emergency after the strike, two Iraqi security sources told CNN.

The announcement by the Foreign Ministry comes hours after Trump ordered the air strike that killed Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Force unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy Head of Irani-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The murder of the chief military leader is a major escalation of the tensions generated by Tehran against the US and the Gulf-Arab allies of Washington in the region.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, swore revenge for the murder and said that “the criminals involved are awaiting cruel revenge.”

Earlier this week, protests broke out in front of the US embassy in Baghdad after the US carried out air strikes on five facilities in Iraq and Syria that were said to have been linked to an Iran-supported group, killing dozens of people.

Trump blamed Iran for Tuesday’s attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and warned Iran’s leaders that they would be held responsible for any deaths or destructions in the embassy.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US Consulate General in Erbil in northern Iraq remains open for visa applications and agreements with US citizens.

The French government has also warned the citizens to stay away from all meetings in Iran. A statement on the French embassy website on Friday advised them to remain ‘careful and discreet’.

It also recommends that people do not take photos in public places.

