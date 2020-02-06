advertisement

A US citizen working as a contractor has been kidnapped in the eastern Afghan province of Khost in the past few days. This was confirmed by a US official CNN.

It is currently not known who the kidnappers are.

advertisement

The officer said efforts to locate and locate the person had not yet been completed and found that the contractor was not working for the US military at the time of the kidnapping. CNN is not clear whether the person worked under a contract with the U.S. government.

Newsweek first reported the kidnapping.

A State Department spokesman told CNN, “The welfare and security of US citizens abroad is one of the State Department’s top priorities. We have no further comment. “

CNN has also asked the FBI for an opinion.

The kidnapping is due to the Trump administration’s substantial troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite record-breaking attacks by the Taliban and other terrorist groups last year.

President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a Thanksgiving visit on November 28, 2019 at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

According to a report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, there were 8,204 such “hostile attacks” in the last three months of 2019, of which 37 percent were classified as “successful”, resulting in Afghan military, police, international coalition forces or civilian casualties , The government says it is considering reducing the number of U.S. troops fighting terrorist groups and support for local armed forces in the country from approximately 12,000 to 8,600.

The Taliban have kidnapped Americans in the past, including an American professor who was released in 2019 with his Australian colleague. Two years earlier, the terrorist group released an American woman, along with her Canadian husband and three children. Another American is believed to be taken hostage by the group in Afghanistan or Pakistan: the writer Paul Overby, who is in his mid-70s.

This story has been updated with additional details.