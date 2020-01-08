advertisement

WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the House will vote on a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s military actions on Iran, stating that concerns over administration strategy and decisions are not addressed at a conference with lawmakers.

Pelosi said Monday the House would vote on a resolution of the war powers, but did not provide much details at the time.

The resolution is likely to float through the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold the majority, but its passage to the Senate, controlled by Trump’s Republican colleagues, is less certain.

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a Resolution of War Powers to limit the President’s military actions in relation to Iran,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“This resolution, which will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, will go to the Rules Committee this evening and be brought to Kat tomorrow,” she added.

Trump said in remarks earlier Wednesday that the United States did not need to respond militarily to Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq harboring US troops.

The comments contrasted with his ardent rhetoric the days before. On Saturday, he threatened to destroy Iranian cultural sites before stepping down and saying he would obey international law on the matter.

Overnight strikes in Iraq were in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to take hostility against Iran and the lack of its strategy to move forward,” Pelosi said. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient announcement of the President’s War Powers and the Administration’s briefing today. “(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

