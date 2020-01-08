advertisement

US Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday unveiled an economic strategy based on what he sees as his highlights: a successful business career and three terms as New York mayor.

The plan itself includes policy positions largely in line with the Democratic Party mainstream, but that Bloomberg, a former Republican billionaire, has not always embraced, such as the higher minimum wage.

Bloomberg, a late contender in the Democratic contest to take over President Donald Trump in the November election, said appointing someone with no business experience would help Trump.

“He looks forward to facing a career politician who has never created a job,” Bloomberg told reporters at a conference call ahead of campaign stops scheduled for Wednesday in Illinois, Ohio and Minnesota.

Bloomberg said he was creating jobs “his whole career,” a reference to the financial center’s electrical information and the media firm he founded that bears his name. He also showed his record as mayor of New York between 2002 and 2013.

In public opinion polls, Bloomberg tracks Democratic leaders Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have long careers in the US Senate and in Biden’s case, as US Vice President as well.

Bloomberg’s campaign says he will present his plans to voters during Wednesday’s campaign in the Midwest, part of his risky strategy to bypass early states in the Democratic nomination process like Iowa and New Hampshire, which vote in February.

As other candidates focus on early voting states, Bloomberg is flooding the airwaves and social media feeds targeted voters to states running contests for nomination in March, which include California, Texas and states where he will run. campaign on Wednesday.

After his campaign spent tens of millions of dollars on advertising in just a few weeks, other candidates, including progressives Warren and Sanders, have accused Bloomberg of trying to buy US elections.

Without naming Warren or Sanders, Bloomberg criticized politicians for “clenching their fists and pointing at cubs” and have made criticizing billionaires an essential theme of the campaign.

Bloomberg has not yet provided a detailed vision for tax policy, though he has pledged in advertising to raise taxes for the wealthy, and on Wednesday said he will expand tax credits for low-income workers.

His campaign also released policy proposals including new federal funding for career formation systems and the creation of benefits for people who lost their jobs because of automation. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Bill Berkrot)

