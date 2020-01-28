advertisement

According to a defense official, the United States has recovered the remains of two American soldiers who were killed in an Air Force plane crash in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people on board the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it crashed in Ghazni province on Monday, the official said he made an official announcement of the recovery on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The identity of the two was not made public until the relatives were notified.

The previous day, Afghan forces and Taliban militants clashed in a central region where the US military plane crashed when the government tried to reach the wreckage in a Taliban fortress.

The U.S. defense official spoke on condition of anonymity that several attempts had been made to recover the remains, but the terrain and weather had hampered them.

Ghazni province chief Khalid Wardak said two bodies of US forces had been flown from the crash site on Tuesday.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Afghan forces, backed by U.S. military support, had attempted to conquer the area around the crashed plane and had clashed with militants from the Islamist militant group.

The attempt was rejected, he told Reuters, but the Taliban would give a rescue team access to recover the bodies from the crash site.

Originally published as a US body recovered from an Afghan crash site

