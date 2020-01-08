advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – After the airstrike that killed the Quds Force’s Iranian elite commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, Iraq, tensions were extremely high and selected for a military design.

In a press release from the U.S. Army Recruitment Command, officials said fraudulent texts were being sent across the country this week.

advertisement

Fact check: The @USArmy does not contact anyone regarding the draft.

Text messages currently in circulation are incorrect and are not official Army communications.

Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc

– U.S. Army recruitment (@usarec) January 7, 2020

After the attack, which also killed the leader of the Shiite-backed militia responsible for attacking the US embassy in Iraq, searches such as “World War III” and “conscription” began on social media platforms and Thousands of troops have been deployed.

The decision to adopt a military draft is made by the Selective Service Administration. All American men between the ages of 18 and 25 are required by law to register with the organization. The database for these individuals is compiled in the event that Congress declares a military draft.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases that housed American and coalition forces at around 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

advertisement