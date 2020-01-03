advertisement

A large contingent of US Army paratroopers arrived in Kuwait on January 2, just hours before American troops killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport. Footage shared by the U.S. Department of Defense showed soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arriving at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait on January 2. The Pentagon had previously announced the immediate deployment of around 750 soldiers in the region. Soleimani’s death was greeted with celebrations in Baghdad and mourning and protests in Iran. The Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on the murder on January 3, saying: “The United States is aware that the criminal attack on Sardar Suleiman is the biggest strategic mistake in the West Asian region Region is The United States will not easily escape the consequences of this misjudgment. Hard retribution awaits the criminals who have smeared the dirty blood of Sardar Suleimani on their dirty hands. These criminals will have to take vengeance on the blood of Sardar Suleimani’s critics at the right time and place. Jihad and persistence will undoubtedly continue to be motivated twice, and the resistance tree will become more successful every day. “Credit: US Department of Defense via Storyful

advertisement