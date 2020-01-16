advertisement

The U.S. Army is considering sending missile defense systems to Iraq after Iran attacked a military base with American troops using ballistic missiles last week.

Secretary of State Ryan McCarthy told reporters on January 15 that, according to Military.com, the Pentagon is considering using other ways to protect American soldiers and bases from future strikes.

McCarthy described Iran as a “very capable enemy” and warned that it had the ability to beat and beat Americans.

“So we’re looking for additional opportunities that we could send to the region,” he said, according to the news agency. “There could be a variety of factors like missile defense, so let’s take a look at it.”

In retaliation for the earlier US drone attack, in which the head of the Iranian armed forces was killed, Iran launched 16 ballistic missiles on January 7 at two bases where American troops were stationed. There were no casualties in the attack.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy testifies before the Senate Armed Forces Committee during a hearing on December 3, 2019, outside Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

The missile attack was launched after the January 3 drone attack by Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which has identified the United States as a terrorist organization.

The Pentagon said Soleimani, who had been responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over the years, was killed in self-defense.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs, dismissed claims on January 6 that intelligence agencies were “razor-thin” and told reporters, “I stand by the intelligence agencies I’ve seen.” it was imminent and it was very, very clear in scope. “

In addition to the Iraqi missile base strike, Iran announced in response to Soleimani’s death that it would no longer comply with the terms of the international agreement to curb its nuclear ambitions, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran has violated the terms of the agreement several times over the years.

The UK, France and Germany, three countries still involved in the deal, triggered a dispute mechanism in the JCPOA after Iran announced it would lift all limits on its enriched uranium production.

While Trump pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018, Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China have so far stood by the deal.

After the dispute mechanism was triggered, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened the security of the European armed forces in the Middle East on January 15, saying in a television speech that they “could be at risk”.

Iran’s military ambitions are based on proxy, “hybrid warfare”, naval power and missile defense, according to an unclassified Pentagon report released in November.

The report is a snapshot of how the Pentagon has seen the current military strengths, strategies, and ambitions of the 40-year-old Islamic regime over the past few years after the publication of similar unclassified Defense Intelligence (DIA) documents on Russia and China in recent years.

“Iran is adopting a hybrid approach to warfare that uses both conventional and unconventional elements,” said Christian Saunders, senior analyst for Iran at DIA, in a statement.

“On the conventional side, Iran’s military strategy is primarily based on deterrence and the ability to take revenge on an attacker,” he added. “Iran also uses unconventional warfare operations and a network of militant partners and representatives.”

According to the DIA report, Iran has three core competencies: ballistic missiles, naval forces that can threaten shipping in the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz – one of the most strategically important bottlenecks in the world, through which more than a fifth of the world flies Oil passports – and unconventional skills, including the use of partners and representatives abroad.

