advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election Saturday and praised her for seeking stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure”.

In a statement that could anger Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China, Pompeo said Taiwan’s democratic system, free market economy and civil society made it “a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for the best in the world. “

“The United States thanks President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States, and applauds her commitment to maintaining cross-strait stability in the face of unrelenting pressure,” Pompeo said.

advertisement

While Pompeo did not mention Beijing by name, his comment referred to the pressure Tsai has faced from China throughout her first term.

Tsai’s re-election comes days before the United States and China are expected to sign the phase of an agreement to end a tainted trade war that has been a major focus for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Although Washington has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and the Trump administration.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Fritz told an observing event in Washington that Taiwan “had set a stellar example of democracy in action.”

Referring to China, he added that Washington “will continue to work to counter unilateral efforts seeking to change the status quo”.

Randall Schriver, by the end of last year, the senior Pentagon official for East Asia, said at the same event the elections should be inspiration for other countries to resist pressure from Beijing as well as for the people themselves China.

“Taiwan was under tremendous pressure and faced the obligation,” he said.

“Taiwan is not the only country in the Indo-Pacific that faces it. Other countries, as they prepare for their elections, will take inspiration and heart for how Taiwan has stayed under that kind of pressure and will continue to do so. a very successful choice. “

Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington, and the US administration has voiced concern over Chinese efforts to intimidate and influence there as it watches in alarm as China persuades Central American and Pacific nations to shift diplomatic loyalty from Taipei to Beijing.

At the same time, Trump himself, focusing on reaching a trade deal with Beijing, has shown some caution in his approach to Taiwan, despite the eagerness of some hawks in his administration for stronger displays of support.

Daniel Russel, senior US diplomat for East Asia until the beginning of the Trump administration, said Trump’s interest in Taiwan had appeared to be both a client for US weapons systems and a Beijing lever in the trade war.

“Sometimes it means moving in the direction of Taipei; at other times it means supporting demonstrations of support,” he said.

“Now that a mini-trade agreement has finally been reached with Beijing, Trump may have less ability to let his national security hawks demonstrate more visible support for Taiwan,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Franklin Paul)

advertisement