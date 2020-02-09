advertisement

KABUL – USA. and Afghan forces were attacked in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, US officials said in Kabul as they opened an investigation into whether the attackers were Afghan soldiers or wearing Afghan uniforms – a so-called “insider attack”.

Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan, said a combined US and Afghan force that was operating in Nangarhar province had been shot at directly.

Officials did not comment on the number of victims.

“We are assessing the situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available,” he said.

Mubariz Khadem, a senior security guard in Nangarhar, said clashes between the U.S. and Afghan forces have occurred and victims are feared.

Insider attacks, often referred to as “green-on-blue” attacks, have been an integral part of the Afghanistan conflict, although their frequency has decreased in recent years.

A senior Afghan defense official said it was not clear whether the incident was due to clashes between Afghan and foreign forces or whether tough Islamic extremists were responsible for the attack.

“We don’t rule out a possibility, but we don’t call it an inside attack, Taliban attack, or” green on blue “at the time,” said the official who asked for anonymity.

Taliban sources were not immediately available for comment.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, said there were clashes between the Afghan army and foreign forces in the Shirzad district on Saturday afternoon.

He said members of the Afghan armed forces have been deployed in the region since last month and foreign forces have also been in the district to defend against Taliban attacks.

“It appears that there has been a clash between Afghan and foreign armed forces, or there may have been a tactical error,” said Qaderi.

Investigations into past rogue attacks had uncovered many reasons for so-called “green-on-blue” shootings, including frustration over the 18-year war in Afghanistan against the Taliban and other extremist Islamic groups.

Approximately 14,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan to train, support, and advise Afghan forces, and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

US diplomats have spoken to the Taliban for months to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces against security guarantees.

Despite the talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war, violence in the country has not subsided.

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Ahmad Sultan

