The US military carried out air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militias in Iraq and Syria after a US civilian was killed in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials said on Sunday.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 18 militia fighters were killed and more than 50 injured after three US airstrikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead. One of the strikes was aimed at the headquarters of the militia group near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria.

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations for the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The sites included weapons depots, command and control sites where the group had planned and carried out attacks on coalition forces.

A U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity that the strikes were conducted by F-15 fighters.

The U.S. had accused Kataib Hizbullah of carrying out more than 30 missile strikes on Friday, killing the U.S. civil entrepreneur and injuring four U.S. soldiers and two members of the Iraqi security forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

“In response to Hezbollah’s repeated attacks on Iraqi bases where Operation Inherent Resolve coalition forces are based, the US forces have launched precise defensive attacks. , , This will affect KH’s ability to carry out future attacks against the OIR coalition forces, ”said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the Iranian-backed armed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that attacks by Tehran or representatives that harmed Americans or allies, “with a firm US response answered “.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated since last year when President Donald Trump pulled the United States with six powers from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal and imposed sanctions that paralyzed the Iranian economy. – Reuters

