More than a week after an al-Shabaab attack that killed three Americans, including a soldier, the Pentagon announced that a fatal air strike on the designated terrorist group was underway in Somalia.

AFRICOM [United States Africa Command] said the strike was on Thursday in the Qunyo Barrow, Somalia area, killing two members of the group. The Foreign Ministry has identified al-Shabaab as a foreign terrorist organization associated with al-Qaeda.

“Al-Shabaab poses a threat to the United States, the African people and our international partners,” said AFRICOM US military general William Gayler. No civilians were killed or injured in the air strikes.

During a briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman didn’t go into more detail when asked what the agency would do in response to the attack.

“We continue to work with Kenya against al-Shabaab. … I cannot speak of future operations against al-Shabaab, but we are working with our Kenyan armed forces and partners there to mitigate the threat in Kenya, “he told the Military Times.

The Pentagon said two of its employees and an army soldier were killed in a terrorist attack on the Manda Bay base in Kenya in early January. The family of the killed soldier Henry Mayfield confirmed his death shortly after the attack.

“He loved his family and spent a lot of time with his siblings,” Carmoneta, Mayfield’s mother, said in a statement to the local media. “I last spoke to him about FaceTime about New Year. We discussed that he doesn’t have to go to Somalia and he told me that everything was fine and safe at his base. He told me that everything was fine. That was his last words to me. “

The Manda Bay attack occurred after a truck bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 28, killing at least 80 people for which al-Shabaab was responsible.

But this week, al-Shabaab was blamed for a terrorist attack on a primary school in Kenya that left three teachers dead. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. in Kamuthe near the Kenya-Somalia border, CNN reported. The group shot and killed four children at a nearby police station.

The attackers also attacked a police station in the attack, the National Kenya Police Service wrote on Twitter.

Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks on public places, including schools and a hotel in Kenya. 147 people were killed in an attack on a Kenyan university campus near the Somali border.

“Al-Shabaab uses lies, coercion, and violence to strengthen its reputation and make the wrong headlines,” Gayler said in a statement in early January. “It is important to counter al-Shabaab where it is to prevent this cancer from spreading.”

