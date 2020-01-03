advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds elite force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early Friday in an air raid on their convoy at Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters. .

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for the killing of the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the Iraqi umbrella groups of the Iranian-backed militia group Mobilization Forces.

The attacks were carried out against two Iran-related targets in Baghdad on Thursday, U.S. officials said. for Reuters. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday that three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of the Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”.

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Soleimani, who has led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard and played a leading role in the fighting in Syria and Iraq, gained celebrity status at home and abroad.

He was instrumental in spreading Iranian influence in the Middle East, which the United States and Tehran’s regional enemies Saudi Arabia and Israel have fought to keep under control.

He has survived several assassination attempts on him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.

Sulliman Quds Force, tasked with conducting operations beyond Iran’s borders, backed support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as he watched the loss in the frenzied civil war since 2011 and also helped militants defeat the Islamic State in Iraq.

Soleimani became head of the Quds Force in 1998, a position in which he maintained a low profile for years as he strengthened Iran’s ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Shiite militia groups in Iraq. .

The Baghdad attack marked the latest in a series of violent episodes that have strained already hostile relations between Iran and the US that began last week when a US contractor was killed in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirk.

The contractor’s killing led to a rare, direct US attack on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq. The response – an attack on the embassy – threatened to spiral into a wider confrontation that could be drawn elsewhere in the Middle East.

Protesters burn property in front of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, on December 31, 2019.

Khalid Mohamed / AP, File

Earlier on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the US military was moving from responding to Iran-backed attacks to their prediction.

“There are some indications out there that they can plan additional attacks. This is nothing new,” Esper said. “If that happens, then we will act and, by the way, if we take the word of an attack of some kind, we will take precautionary action, and to protect American forces, American life. The game has changed.”

The latest violence in Iraq came after widespread anti-government protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

About 500 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters since October 1st, according to the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights. Iraqis, mostly from Shiite-majority populations, are protesting against Iran’s corruption, poor services and widespread influence in the country.

– With files from Bloomberg

