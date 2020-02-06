advertisement

DETROIT (AP) – For the first time, the road safety agency of the American government approved the request of a company to deploy an autonomous vehicle which does not respect the federal standards of safety for cars and trucks with human driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has granted temporary approval to the Silicon Valley robotics company, Nuro, to operate an autonomous delivery vehicle at low speed, without side mirrors and rear view mirrors and other safety requirements for vehicles driven by humans. Also not on the list of security features; wipers, steering wheels or brake pedals.

Vehicles were previously subject to federal standards for low-speed vehicles that travel less than 25 miles per hour. These did not require steering wheels or brake pedals and did not require human rescue pilots.

advertisement

Nuro vehicles can be monitored and controlled remotely by a human operator, if necessary.

In December, Nuro announced plans to use its low-speed vehicles, called “R2,” in partnership with Walmart to deliver groceries to customers in Houston. Service was scheduled to start earlier this year and will use Toyota Prius automated vehicles and hybrid cars. Nuro was also testing deliveries with Kroger in Arizona and Houston.

Under the temporary approval, Nuro will have to make real-time security reports to the agency. Nuro will also have to hold regular meetings with the agency and reach the community in the areas where the vehicles will travel.

“NHTSA is committed to working with industry and key stakeholders to create a space for innovation while prioritizing safety,” the agency said in a statement prepared for Thursday.

The agency will use enforcement powers if it finds evidence of an unreasonable security risk, the statement said.

Nuro of Mountain View, Calif., Announced on Thursday the R2, the second generation of a custom-designed vehicle to deliver goods, but not people.

The company said it plans to deploy fewer than 100 vehicles this year, but has permission from NHTSA to potentially operate up to 2,500.

Delivery vehicles, equipped with laser, camera and radar sensors, will travel regularly on public roads.

NHTSA’s exemption from motor vehicle standards also allows Nuro to operate its rear cameras at all times. Current standards require that the camera screens be turned off when the vehicle is moving, so as not to distract human drivers, the company said.

Nuro said in a statement that the R2 has a front end that protects pedestrians by collapsing inward. It is also equipped with temperature controls to keep perishable food or meals fresh.

Vehicles make curbside deliveries to humans who can open the storage compartments with a code sent to them and unload the goods.

Nuro said the NHTSA approval came after three years of working with the agency.

“By replacing heavy passenger vehicles used for shopping and other races, Nuro is ushering in a new era of zero occupant vehicles that are neighborhood friendly and socially responsible,” the company said in its statement.

Company co-founder and president Dave Ferguson said the NHTSA decision “shows that the exemption can mean more security.”

advertisement