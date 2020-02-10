advertisement

According to one of the leading figures in the industry, the Australian real estate market needs to better meet buyers’ concerns about climate change concerns.

The growing environmental awareness and the increasing demand for sustainable real estate are currently not adequately covered by the market or the regulatory authorities.

As a result, Ray Ellis, CEO of First National Real Estate, calls for greater transparency for buyers and tenants when it comes to evaluating the environmentally responsible benefits of a new home.

Environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable and environmentally friendly objects, but such information is difficult or impossible to find.

Mr. Ellis has seen a huge increase in buyers and tenants who want to know how energy efficient a house is to lower its carbon footprint and save energy costs.

He said that environmentally aware potential buyers and tenants, who also keep an eye on their spending habits, must have such information readily available.

As such, he has urged state governments to urgently review their approach to energy efficient living.

“Regardless of your views on climate change, it is undeniable that resources will dry up and cost us electricity. As a result, we are seeing more and more home buyers and tenants of all ages who are looking for properties with lower CO2 emissions, ”he said.

“With the disclosure of a property’s EER, Canberrans is a leader in climate-related levy, which certainly makes it easier for home buyers to make an environmentally responsible property decision.”

The Australian Capital Territory is the only state or territory in Australia where a seller is required to report the overall energy efficiency of a home – the Energy Efficiency Rating [EER].

In this way, buyers can compare the performance characteristics of a house in terms of passive energy with those of other houses for sale. When promoting an apartment rental, owners or investors must disclose the existing energy efficiency class.

In some countries, sellers are required to purchase and disclose home energy efficiency. However, Australia has fallen behind.

Mr. Ellis said such similar systems should be used across Australia.

“Energy costs are a problem for everyone, and when you buy or invest in a house, people want some certainty about how high these operating costs will be,” said Ellis.

“This will influence and clarify their purchase decisions.”

Problems that can improve or affect the efficiency of a house include airflow, double glazing, gas heating as opposed to electricity, the correct wiring for energy saving lamps and the way that homes are built.

What is an energy efficiency assessment?

The ACT’s EER determines how energy efficient a house is and works in a similar way to the energy efficiency of household products such as dishwashers, dryers and televisions.

Houses are rated with a system from zero to six stars. Apartments with a higher EER are cheaper and more energy efficient, use less energy for heating and cooling, cause lower greenhouse gas emissions and are more comfortable.

The estimated 10-year operating cost difference from a zero-star to a six-star could be more than $ 30,000.

The requirement for buildings to present an energy and performance certificate was introduced in England and Wales in 2007.

Sebastian James, a purchaser at Hunter James, said his customers would appreciate access to better information about a home’s sustainability and energy costs.

“It’s something that is common in the UK, but unfortunately not here in Australia,” he said.

“People are becoming more and more aware of these problems. With the recent bushfires, more and more people are asking: “How can we make our contribution to environmental protection?”

“The things that make a property more energy efficient, such as B. Light and ventilation are almost immaterial until you are physically in a property.

“They say people decide whether they like it in the first seven seconds of buying a property. The smell, the feeling, the light, all these things make a difference and as a seller you want to maximize them.

“For these reasons, an energy efficiency assessment would be a really good step so that owners / users and investors can better understand and minimize the operating costs of their homes.”

Mr Ellis said that switching to efficiency certificates is necessary to keep up with the changing habits of all of us.

“For my generation, turning off the lights when you weren’t in the room meant being aware of your energy bills. Nowadays, every house has six iPhones, two computers and another television with Netfilx, so the energy requirement is enormous and the purchase decision is much better if the buyers have this information. “

Tasmania is a state that has encouraged residents to make their homes more energy efficient. Last year’s Tasmanian program for energy-efficient loans offered households the opportunity to buy energy-efficient products through interest-free loans.

