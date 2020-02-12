advertisement

An urgent public appeal has been launched by the police concerned regarding the disappearance of a mother and a daughter.

Leicestershire police are concerned about the welfare of Leicester woman Komal Karaji, who is missing with her young daughter.

advertisement

The 34-year-old man, who lives in the Abbey Rise district of Belgrave, Leicester, was last seen in a taxi Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Komal Karaji

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

She went to Leicester Railway station on London Road from her home, police said.

Komal is then believed to have boarded a train to Birmingham with his seven-year-old daughter Amaya Goraniya at around 2:25 p.m.

Amaya Goraniya

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

Komal is Asian, 5 feet 7 inches and thin, with black hair up to the shoulders which were tied in a bun at the time.

She was last seen wearing a black raincoat at the waist, light blue jeans with torn knees and white sneakers.

She was carrying a light yellow beach bag that had pink and blue flowers and a paisley pattern on it, and a light gray or blue handbag.

Amaya is 3 feet 3 inches tall and slim, with dark hair down to the shoulders.

She wore a pink jacket and white sneakers the last time.

Anyone who has seen Komal and Amaya since Tuesday afternoon or knows where they can be found is asked to contact the police on 101, citing incident 200 of February 11.

.

advertisement