advertisement

UPDATE: Leicestershire police said tonight: “Raisia ​​Mahomed was found safe in the Leicester area tonight. Thanks to everyone who helped share our call to find Raisia ​​and brought us contacted for information. “

An urgent appeal was launched after a 15-year-old girl disappeared from her home in Leicester.

advertisement

Yesterday morning, Raisia ​​Mahomed was missing by her family.

In a statement released with a photograph of Raisia, the Leicestershire police said that the police were increasingly concerned about his well-being.

The force said: “Raisia ​​Mahomed was last seen in the Uppingham Road area at 11.45 am yesterday.

“She was missing by her family last night when she did not return home.

“Raisia ​​is Asian, 5 feet tall, of medium build, with brown hair up to the shoulders and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and black sneakers.

“She was carrying a handbag.

“Raisia ​​may have visited the London area.”

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Anyone with information or who believes they have seen it is asked to contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

Previously, members of the Force Missing Persons team gave LeicestershireLive an overview of how it handles more than 5,000 missing person cases per year, ranging from children in care to vulnerable adults.

.

advertisement