Uganda Cup – Round of 16

URA FC 8-3 Nyamityobora

Arena of Vision, Bombo

Tuesday, 12-02-2020

URA FC continued their good start to the year by qualifying for the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup.

Sam Simbwa’s team, which has now lost none of its 8 competitive matches in 2020, beat Nyamityobora 8-3 on Tuesday.

Daniel Isiagi achieved a hat trick in the game, his first for tax collectors since joining them in the summer.

Shafick Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune each scored twice while Cromwel Rwothomio added the other goal for URA.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe (orthopedic device) and Clinton Komugisha were on target for Nyamityobora who was second best the same day.

The victory means that URA FC have now scored 12 goals in two games in the Uganda Cup this year after beating Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in the previous round.

The other day, Maroons dropped Express out of the competition with a 4-3 penalty shootout win after a normal 3-3 draw.

