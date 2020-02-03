advertisement

KAMPALA – The duo of forward Cromwel Rwothomio and coach Sam Simbwa of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC were named Premier League player and coach, respectively, in January.

It was during a ceremony on Monday February 03 at the Kati Kati restaurant in Lugogo.

To win the player of the month award, Rwothomio defeated teammate Saidi Kyeyune and FC Police striker Ben Ocen.

Former Paidha Black Angels captain scored three goals last month and picked up a man of the game.

For Simbwa, he was elected ahead of Abby Kikomeko of Busoga United and Paul Kiwanuka of Bright Stars FC.

Last month, Simbwa oversaw four wins and a draw in his team’s five games.

They defeated SC Villa, BUL FC, Bright Stars FC and KCCA FC before drawing 1-1 with Tooro United FC.

What they said after receiving their awards.

Rwothomio

“I think it’s a good motivation for me and it’s thanks to the good work.

“There is good competition at the club and that pushes us to deliver more.”

Simbwa

“I am happy to be here and I especially thank my players and the staff behind the scenes.

“We are trying to win as many games as possible this season.

“We could have beaten Tooro but it was bad ground. I cannot blame the referees because they did their job. “

Player and Coach of the Month winners walk away with a cash prize of UGX One Million (UGX 1m) and a prize.

Douglas Bamweyana (coach) of the Maroons and Fahad Bayo of the Vipers were named the best in September.

Vipers coach Edward Golola and BUL striker Robert Mukongotya picked up the honors for October.

The best coaches and players of November were Mike Mutebi (KCCA) and Steven Mukwala (Maroons), respectively.

