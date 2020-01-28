advertisement

URA FC have won their last five competitive games, including a 2-0 victory over SC Villa in their first second-round match. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Tooro United FC vs URA FC

St. Paul National Seminary, Fort Portal

Tuesday 28-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

URA FC will hope for three more points as they face Tooro United FC at the St. Paul National Seminary Grounds in Fortportal.

advertisement

The tax collectors have been in superb shape since the start of the year, winning their four meetings.

Three were in the league and the other in the Uganda Cup.

They defeated SC Villa, Bul FC and Bright Stars FC in the league while taking care of Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in the cup.

URA had played four games without losing at the end of the first round and if you these three others, they are now seven undefeated games and look like overwhelming favorites for three points Tuesday.

However, their head coach Sam Simbwa does not want to get carried away.

“Yes, we have been in good shape and we would like to continue on this path,” said Simbwa.

“We want to take each game as we go along and we hope that we will climb the table regularly.

“Against Tooro, we face a team that has always posed problems for us, so we will be careful and try to take the three points.”

For Tooro, they have struggled since the start of the season.

They are currently under their third head coach and several players have refused to return to the team.

Car dealers have already lost two second round package games and the situation does not look good for them as they are currently in second place from the bottom.

However, they made a magnificent display in their 1-0 away defeat against KCCA FC and after following it in the knockout stages of the Uganda Cup, they will dare to dream of three points at home for tax collectors.

Match facts

It will be the 14th meeting between the two parties since 2013.

In the previous 13 games, Tooro United won four, URA three while the other ix all ended in a draw.

URRA FC have never won Tooro United in their last six visits, shooting three and losing as much.

Last season’s second leg saw the two teams draw 0-0 before Tooro caught the URA 2-1 at the start of the campaign.

Tooro enters the match without a win in his last seven league games (D2 L5).

At home, they are winless in their last three games (D1 L2).

For URA, they are undefeated in their last seven league games (W4 D3).

Outside their home country, they have won only one of their last three games (D1 L1).

The other matches to be played on Tuesday

-Mbarara City FC vs Vipers SC at 4 p.m.

-Police FC vs Proline FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Onduparaka FC vs Busoga United FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Kyetume FC vs KCCA FC at 4.30 p.m.

comments

advertisement