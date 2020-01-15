advertisement

URA FC have won their two second round matches. (PHOTO / file)

Uganda Premier League

BUL FC 1-3 URA FC

FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Wednesday, 15-01-2019

URA FC have two wins in as many second-round games by sending BUL FC 2-1 away on Wednesday.

After beating SC Villa 2-0 last week, the tax collectors were full of confidence before the match and got the job done at the FUFA technical center in Njeru.

Cromwell Rwothomio scored twice while Saidi Kyeyune scored the other the day the URA dominated all fronts.

On the home side, Hamis Tabita scored his only goal of the afternoon.

After the two sides met in the first exchanges, Kyeyune broke the deadlock at w5 minutes to give the advantage to the visitors.

A minute after the restart, Rwothomio scored his 4th goal of the campaign to put URA 2-0.

BUL received a burst of hope in the 75th minute when Tibita halved the deficit.

However, URA reinstated its two-goal warning with Rothomio completing its splint with seven minutes remaining.

The three points won allow URA FC to rise to 6th place with 26 points in 17 outings.

For BUL, they remain third with 29 points, six behind KCCA FC, second.

In their next games, URA will be home to Busoga United FC while BUL will visit the Maroons in Luzira.

The other matches played on Wednesday

-Mbarara City FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

-Police FC 6-1 Express FC

-Kyetume FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

