Saidi Kyeyune celebrates after scoring the second goal of URA FC against KCCA FC on Friday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

URA FC 2-1 KCCA FC

Arena of Visions, Bombo

Friday, 31-01-2020

There was a late drama in Bombo as the URA FC defeated KCCA FC 2-1 at the Arena of Visions in Bombo on Friday.

The tax collectors scored twice in the last five minutes of the match and also scored a point in an exciting game.

A penalty from Cromwel Rwothomio and a strike from Saidi Kyeyune propelled Sam Simbwa’s team to victory while Herbert Achai scored the consolation goal for KCCA FC.

After a goalless draw, Nicholas Kasozi was judged in the area after 85 minutes, prompting referee Muhammad Nasser to impose a penalty on URA.

Former Paidha Black Angels captain Rwothomio took responsibility and gave the thread to the hosts.

Three minutes later, Lukwago gave up possession of a free kick and was punished by Kyeyune for 2-0.

After a minute of extra time, Achai withdrew a goal for the Kasasiros, but that was not enough, as Mike Mutebi’s team succumbed to a fourth defeat of the season.

It was not only with points but also two injuries as Julius Poloto and John Revita were sent off in the first half.

KCCA FC had earlier in the game had chances to take the lead but could not capitalize.

Kizza saw at close range a reverse shot by Alionzi Nafian while the goalkeeper was on hand to parry a center of Mike Mutyaba teasing with several KCCA FC players waiting to jump.

The loss means that KCCA FC misses the chance to climb to the top of the league while remaining on 41 points, adrift of the leaders Vipers SC.

For URA FC, they climb to fourth place with 33 points in 20 games.

In their next games, KCCA FC will be at home against Maroons on Tuesday while the URA will face Kyetume in Jinja next Saturday.

How the two teams started

URA FC

Alionzi Nafian (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Yeseri Waibi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Saidi Kyeyune, Joachim Ojera, Brian Majwega, Cromwell Rwothomio

KCCA FC

Charles Lukwago (GK), Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, John Revita, Mustafa Kizza, Gift Ali, Herbert Achai, Julius Poloto, Erisa Ssekisambu, Moses Aliro, Mike Mutyaba

The other game played on Friday

-Maroons FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

