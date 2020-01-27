advertisement

URA Customs Commissioner Dicksons Kateshumbwa at a working breakfast recently (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has launched a new system to monitor all people entering the country by air in order to explore the possibility of taxing them.

Dubbed the “Global Travel Assessment System”, the new software will force airlines to provide data on all travelers entering the country and what they are transporting to determine if they are subject to the tax.

Speaking at the launch of the system at the URA headquarters in Nakawa, Kampala, on Monday January 27, 2020, the URA Customs Commissioner, Mr. Dicksons Kateshumbwa, said that the country had lost a lot of revenue by because of many people who come with goods that are not taxed.

“Many people arrive at the airport and come with goods, check in and carry luggage without paying taxes. This system will allow us to manage information before everyone arrives in the country, ”he explained.

As part of the system, Mr. Kateshumbwa said that the URA will work with all airlines to provide passport details for all of their passengers 15 minutes after their journey and the same will be transmitted to the tax agency system for a easy tracking.

“We will work with the airlines to obtain pre-arrival passenger manifests detailing who is coming, the type of cargo they are carrying, the weight and movements to analyze the data in time.” When you arrive, he will be able to find out what you have and determine the appropriate tax or if you do not have taxable property, “he said.

