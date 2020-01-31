advertisement

Wednesday

January 29, 2020 at 1:11 pm

The expansion will include its activities in Philadelphia, officials said.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Parcel delivery company United Parcel Service has committed to spending $ 1.4 billion to expand its activities in Pennsylvania and hire more than 1,700 full-time employees, Governor Tom Wolf’s government said on Wednesday.

Wolf’s administration announced that the projects received $ 2.7 million in tax credits and more than $ 6 million in tax-financed grants.

The company will expand its operations in the Philadelphia and Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties and spend money on building renovation, equipment and infrastructure improvements at each location, UPS said in a joint statement with Wolf’s office.

