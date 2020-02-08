advertisement

The brand new photography event Uprising has unveiled its photo teams.

Origin, a local creative agency, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, and Tourism Whistler have teamed up to organize the event after Whistler announced to Blackcomb that it would not be running the Deep Winter photo contest this year.

The new variant of the proven slideshow format: The team consists of an established and an aspiring photographer.

They include:

• Reuben Krabbe and Duncan Sadava

• Mitch Winton and Matt Sylvestre

• Erin Hogue and Vincent Emond

• Scott Serfas and Rob Lemay

• Mason Mashon and Tyler Ravelle

The teams will capture the athletes in action and show the resulting images at an event at the Fairmont on February 22nd. Participants have the opportunity to choose who takes home the “Best in Show People’s Choice” award.

A portion of each $ 25 ticket also goes to Protect Our Winters Canada.

Further information or tickets can be found at https://www.originoutside.com/uprising.

ART FOR A CAUSE

Five works of art donated thousands of dollars to the Spearhead Huts Society last Wednesday, February 5.

As part of the Winterstoke Backcountry Festival, hosted by Altus Mountain Guides last month, five artists were brought to the new Kees and Claire Hut to gather artistic inspiration – and enjoy skiing for a day. Participating artists included Andy Anissimoff, Kyle Chambers, Lucas Kratochwil, Nevada Christianson and Zoe Pawlak.

When they returned to the valley, they put brushes on canvas to get an idea of ​​the landscape.

These paintings were then published in an online auction until February 5 (at 32auctions.com/organizations/38759/auctions/76015), which raised over $ 8,000 by the press.

Nudge you

The holiday crafting season may have long been over, but art doesn’t necessarily have to be relegated to December.

To this end, Knitty Gritty Textiles is holding a Whistler accessory course with felt motifs on Saturday, February 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Center.

Participants learn how to make a key chain or magnet in the design of mountains, hearts, dogs and maple leaves, to name just a few of their suggestions.

“We will explore basic needle felting and embellishment techniques such as embroidery to create your unique accessory, and provide you with the basics you need to continue your felt journey,” the description said.

All materials are provided for a fee of $ 35. However, you can also bring your own wool yarn.

Participants must be at least 16 years old, but no previous knowledge is required. For more information or to sign up, visit showpass.com/needlefeltfeb/.

