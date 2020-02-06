advertisement

After Brother Pat and Sister Amanda, Senior is the third family member looking for the Golden Bears.

Willow Grove – He had big shoes to fill.

And more than a couple. But it never bothered him a bit.

advertisement

“Chris is his own man and he just goes out and does his thing,” said Obermoreland’s assistant coach Nick Shute. “His brother Pat was a very good wrestler for Upper Moreland, as was his sister Amanda. The whole family is very talented, but Chris just kept going and he has his own style that works for him.

“Pat was a lot heavier and he was a headlocker. Chris is more tech-oriented and does the job in a different way.”

Chris Walker’s path has given him two wins out of 100 for his career – one of his goals when he started as a newcomer – and with the great hope that the post-season tournaments would make a success of it.

“I really wanted to win 100 and I hope I can do it,” said Walker. “This is my peak season and I want to make the best of it. I would also like to make it in the States. It would be a nice achievement and something that I photograph for.”

Brother Pat, a 2016 Upper Moreland graduate, won 88 careers for the Golden Bears and qualified for the PIAA state tournament with £ 195 as a senior.

Sister Amanda, now a junior at the University of Pittsburgh, fought for Upper Moreland for three seasons and earned a 36-16 point mark. And his twin sister Caitlyn wrestled one season for the Golden Bears and is now wrestling at Wyoming Seminary.

“I really started wrestling about my brother,” said Walker. “I started in second grade and we wrestled together. Then he got a lot heavier than me, so we didn’t wrestle that much. But I stuck with it and always enjoyed wrestling.”

He has already accumulated 29 wins this season (against just three losses), 27 of which are 138.

“I’ll stay at 138 for the tournaments,” said Walker. “I feel strong and healthy and can eat. It is the right weight for me.”

When he was younger, he learned to handle weight the hard way.

“Chris has been trying to lose too much weight in the past couple of seasons and it has hit him hard,” said Shute, a former challenger from Obermoreland. “He learned how to eat better and I know that he feels more comfortable and that he has the right weight this season.”

For the remaining weeks before the tournaments, Walker will try to improve all of his skills so that he is as sharp as possible.

“He is very good on his feet,” said Shute. “He often wrestles Greco-Roman in the off-season, and that’s all for the upper body, and it really helps him earn points. He also works to improve at the bottom. Tim Santry (Upper Moreland 2010 graduate) came in to work with him and that really helped.

“Tim is a beast at the top and he does a really good job of helping Chris. And Chris is just one of those who can flip the switch when the game starts. He is the most humble child I have ever met and so.” Boy you want to see is doing well academically, he’s probably in the top 10 of his class, and he just has a lot to offer. “

Walker can also try college wrestling.

“I’m going to civil engineering in Lehigh and talking to the trainer about moving on,” said Walker.

“But the school will come first.”

advertisement