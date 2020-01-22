advertisement

Sophomore Point Guard unimpressed by the new role and the moment

ABINGTON – Abington wins in Abington are not very common for opponents, especially Upper Moreland.

Byron Hopkins wasn’t worried about Tuesday night.

The Golden Bears played without two key players in the injured teams Beau Woollens and Jahire Johnson and were due to leave shortly before Abington, a team they lost 15 points to last month.

That didn’t bother Hopkins and his teammates that much on Tuesday either.

Upper Moreland won the Suburban One League American Conference with full commitment against the host Galloping Ghosts 46-43.

“It was a big game,” said Hopkins. “We just had a losing streak of two games. We just lost two important players. That was really important. We trained really hard. Everyone came to training. It was just a really good team performance.”

Woollens was the senior point guard and team leader when he was injured two weeks ago. Hopkins went from the 2-Guard point to the point, but said that it was a seamless transition since he played the position before.

“It’s a bit more difficult, but I played it a lot as a newbie, so I’m used to it,” said Hopkins.

After 3, @UMGoldenBears 28, @goghosts 27 pic.twitter.com/aVty6vDM6F

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 22, 2020

When Woollens went down, trainer Sean Feeley knew that Hopkins would go well with taking on the point guard job.

“When Beau went out, I told Byron that it was his show,” said Feeley. “He’s in his second year but he’s ready. Kid cleans his butt all the time and is ready for the moment.”

The young Hopkins has been waiting for moments like Tuesday since he started playing with his father around the age of 6.

He moved from Philadelphia to Upper Moreland in seventh grade, enjoying his new school and classmates as well as the success on the basketball court and soccer field where he started the quarterback last fall.

Finale: Upper Moreland 46, Abington 43 … Hopkins 14, Gregg 13 for @UMGoldenBears @goghosts @HSGameOn @TheIntellNews

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 22, 2020

“I really like it,” said Hopkins. “We all got along very well. I like it better than all my other schools.”

The importance of the win over Abington, the three-time defending champion of District One Class 6A, was not lost in the Bears coach.

“(Abington) is a good team,” said Feeley. “The group is excited. I’m happy for all of them. We have a 24-hour rule (to enjoy them) and then move on (Friday’s Hatboro-Horsham opponent).”

