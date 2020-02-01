advertisement

Tony Odur has been without a club since he left Express FC last year. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Katwe United FC obtained the signature of former Uganda Crane striker Tony Odur.

Odur is said to have signed a four-month contract with Katwe, who will see him at the club until May.

advertisement

His signing was announced on Saturday by the Big League.

“Katwe United FC have recruited forward Tony Odur from the upper league side of Express FC for a half-season contract. He will be with the team until the end of this season. Read a statement from Katwe.

Odur has been without a club since he was dismissed by Express FC last year after the expiration of his contract.

He previously played for Bunamwaya FC (Vipers SC) and KCCA FC.

Odur also had a professional career with the Zambian team Nkana Red Devils in 2014.

He was a constant figure in the Crane team at the beginning of the last century, winning two CECAFA titles and also in the 2009 CHAN qualifications.

The striker has been an effective scorer in the past, winning the Ugandan Premier League gold shoe twice.

The first came in 2009/10 when he scored 21 goals for Bunamwaya while the second was at KCCA FC in the 2014/15 campaign.

He joins a Katwe United team that is desperately looking for inspiration after finishing at the bottom of the Elgon group in the first round of the 2019/20 Big League campaign.

comments

advertisement